    Saints Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos to Undergo Surgery on Aortic Aneurysm

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    Aug 10, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jon Dorenbos (46) watches the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced Friday that Jon Dorenbos has an aortic aneurysm that will require open-heart surgery. The recently acquired long snapper will be placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

    According to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune, "Payton said Dr. John Amoss discovered the issue on a follow-up physical and saved Dorenbos' life with the discovery."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

