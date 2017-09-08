Saints Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos to Undergo Surgery on Aortic Aneurysm

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced Friday that Jon Dorenbos has an aortic aneurysm that will require open-heart surgery. The recently acquired long snapper will be placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune, "Payton said Dr. John Amoss discovered the issue on a follow-up physical and saved Dorenbos' life with the discovery."

