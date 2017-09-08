WWE No Mercy 2017: Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at Event

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

A king is poised to lose his crown at WWE No Mercy 2017.

Neville has been the undisputed star of the cruiserweight division all year, but he could soon be passed over for a loudmouth armed with a bevy of catchphrases.

The King of the Cruiserweights' excellence hasn't been enough to save 205 Live and the cruiserweights, so WWE may look elsewhere for a Superstar to be the division's centerpiece.

Neville will enter the Sept. 24 pay-per-view with a tenuous hold on the Cruiserweight Champion as a result.

What of Alexa Bliss or Brock Lesnar? Are any of those champs in danger of being dethroned, as well? The following is a look at that question, projecting the most likely title changes for No Mercy.