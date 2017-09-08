WWE No Mercy 2017: Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at EventSeptember 8, 2017
WWE No Mercy 2017: Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at Event
A king is poised to lose his crown at WWE No Mercy 2017.
Neville has been the undisputed star of the cruiserweight division all year, but he could soon be passed over for a loudmouth armed with a bevy of catchphrases.
The King of the Cruiserweights' excellence hasn't been enough to save 205 Live and the cruiserweights, so WWE may look elsewhere for a Superstar to be the division's centerpiece.
Neville will enter the Sept. 24 pay-per-view with a tenuous hold on the Cruiserweight Champion as a result.
What of Alexa Bliss or Brock Lesnar? Are any of those champs in danger of being dethroned, as well? The following is a look at that question, projecting the most likely title changes for No Mercy.
Champions Sure to Hang On to Their Gold
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins aren't dropping the Raw Tag Team Championships just yet.
The reunited duo only just won them at SummerSlam, for one. More importantly, it would be a waste of Ambrose and Rollins' story to fail so soon. There's a rivalry with The Revival they have to explore when Scott Dawson is healthy. The champs have been teasing an interbrand collision with The Usos from SmackDown, too.
There's no reason to abandon all of that so that Cesaro and Sheamus can win again.
Lesnar fans can also rest easy at No Mercy. The Beast Incarnate is going to stomp his way into WrestleMania with the Universal Championship.
Lesnar holding the title at the top show of the year creates a big-time money match, especially if it's a rematch with Roman Reigns.
Until then, Lesnar is going to face tough test after tough test. Braun Strowman will provide the latest of those at No Mercy, but WWE's immortal-like booking of the champ of late suggests his eventual fall will be on a bigger stage.
3. Raw Women's Championship
Logically, Bliss should remain champion well past No Mercy. It's only been about 10 days since she dethroned Sasha Banks.
But WWE doesn't follow logical booking patterns when it comes to the Raw Women's Championship.
The company has played hot potato with that title in the early part of its existence. Seven title changes occurred in 2016. There have been four so far this year. Several reigns have ended before a full month passed.
That history, combined with the number of ways Bliss can lose on Sept. 24, point to her being far from a safe bet to return.
Bliss will be taking on Banks, Emma and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4-Way match. WWE could look to shock the world with an Emma victory, start building the division around the powerhouse Jax or give Banks the title back yet again.
2. Intercontinental Championship
The Miz doesn't have a match for No Mercy yet, otherwise he would have ranked even higher on this list.
WWE has shown no hesitance in moving the Intercontinental Championship around. The title changed hands five times last year, and The Miz didn't become a seven-time IC champ by being unbeatable.
Should Jason Jordan start contending for the title, WWE may choose to use a championship victory over The Miz at No Mercy as a catalyst for his rise as a solo act. Alternatively, the company could have Jeff Hardy continue to fight for The Miz's gold and give him a late-career run.
The Miz is entertaining enough to thrive during a record-breaking lengthy reign, but shorter runs have been more of the norm in recent years.
1. Cruiserweight Championship
Like it or not, the Enzo Amore train is picking up steam.
Muscles Marinara has vaulted to the top of the crusierweight division upon his arrival. His 205 Live debut saw him confront Neville. He has since defeated Noam Dar, won two six-man tags and won a No. 1 Contender's Fatal 5-Way match. Amore is suddenly armed with the kind of momentum not often seen in the division.
Flawed as it may be, the thinking behind pushing Amore and eventually crowning could be to put a guy with an oversized personality on top to help the cruiserweight division's pull in more viewers.
And WWE already told the story of an upstart pushing Neville out of the throne ahead of SummerSlam. It won't be as nearly a big deal for The King of the Cruiserweights to lose this time around.
No Mercy could well be Amore's time.
All championship history information courtesy of WWE.com.