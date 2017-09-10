WWE No Mercy 2017: Ranking Every Card in PPV's History

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

WWE No Mercy 2017 on Sept. 24 will be the thirteenth installment in the event's illustrious history, and with what's on tap between Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman and John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, it could be among the best yet.

In fact, almost every installment of No Mercy dating back to its inception in 1999 has had something special to offer. Granted, some cards were superior to others, but No Mercy has typically been a consistently entertaining event each year.

No Mercy has hosted a number of memorable matches and monumental moments, such as the Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Michaels Ladder match and Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell. This year's installment should be no different given the current card, though the bar for quality No Mercy shows has been set fairly high by past events.

Look no further than No Mercy 2016, which fans originally didn't have high hopes for yet ultimately exceeded expectations. It was far from the first No Mercy event to be better than anticipated, but there have also been other shows that didn't deliver as advertised.

With No Mercy 2017 quickly approaching, let's look back at the rich history of the pay-per-view and attempt to rank every card from worst to best based on each installment's overall entertainment value, how—and if— it's remembered, star power, aftermath, and more.