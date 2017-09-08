Floyd Mayweather Entourage Member Allegedly Attacked Fan

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

A member of Floyd Mayweather's entourage allegedly grabbed a fan by the neck who was reportedly seeking a photo with the boxer and "slammed him against a wall," according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "The man—who claims he was also punched in the face—filed a police report and told cops he suffered injuries to his head, neck and mouth."

The reported incident took place outside of Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

TMZ Sports reported the 20year-old man told them he "just wanted a pic—he wasn't trying to start any trouble." The police are now investigating the incident.

Mayweather, 40, is fresh off his 10th-round knockout of Conor McGregor two weeks ago. The fight likely will end up being the biggest pay-per-view event of all time and surpass even his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao. The victory left Mayweather with a perfect 50-0 record in his career.