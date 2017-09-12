B/R Expert Predictions, September 12-14

0 of 14

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League is back on the menu and there are some intriguing matches in store this week.

Defending champions Real Madrid kick off their quest for a hat-trick of successive titles at home to Apoel Nicosia FC, while arguably the tie of the week sees Barcelona play host to Juventus. How will the Camp Nou side cope without Neymar?

Speaking of the Paris Saint-Germain star, will he be able to cut it on a wet Tuesday night in Glasgow? We'll soon find out.

Read on for our experts' views on the games.