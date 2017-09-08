Jose Mourinho Discusses Andreas Pereira, Transfer Window Before Stoke City Match

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed Andreas Pereira's decision to move to Valencia on loan "disappointed" him.

Marca's Chris Winterburn relayed his comments on Pereira's move, which took place on the final day of Spain's transfer window, one day after deadline day in the Premier League:

Per the Mirror's James Whaling, he added: "You have to be ready to fight for the position and I am disappointed he left. But it was his decision. I open the door, he has a long-term contract. We have the option to bring him back on January 1, so [it] is not a drama but it is a decision which disappoints me a little bit."



The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Granada but looked set to stay at Old Trafford this year after deadline day passed in England.

Mourinho also admitted he was in favour of the decision to close next summer's Premier League transfer window before the first match of the season, despite the club voting against it:

He did, however, accept United's reasons for opposing it along with four other clubs, per Whaling:

"United voted against because there is an element of disadvantage [because] there will be a moment where it is closed for us and open for the other [countries]. So, obviously they can come to the English clubs, they can buy players and they can leave English clubs without the possibility of a quick response, so there is an element of weakness there."

The Special One added that he hopes for the "perfect situation" in which transfer windows across Europe close simultaneously.

Mourinho is pleased with the strength of his squad, though, and revealed he plans to rotate his side regularly during the coming weeks, per United's official Twitter feed:

Turning his attention to Saturday's clash at the bet365 Stadium, Mourinho is anticipating a tough contest:

He further believes the atmosphere in Stoke contributes to the difficulties away teams face:

The Potters have won, drawn and lost once apiece this season, with the win coming at home to Arsenal.

United have scored 10 unanswered goals thus far to achieve three victories from three games and should be capable of picking up another three points, but the trip to Stoke will no doubt prove to be an early test of their abilities.