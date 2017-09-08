Former Giants K Josh Brown Suspended 6 More Games Under NFL Conduct Policy

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The NFL has suspended former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown an additional six games, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

In an text message sent to ESPN and read on SportsCenter Friday morning, the NFL noted the suspension came after the league re-opened its investigation of domestic violence allegations against Brown and determined there was a violation of its personal conduct policy.

The news' timing coincides with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's wait to hear if he will be granted a temporary restraining order on his own six-game suspension. In its statement read on SportsCenter, however, the NFL claimed the timing of Brown's increased suspension was unrelated to the Elliott situation.

Nonetheless, the timing of Brown's increased suspension is perhaps a bit curious, per Ross Tucker of NBCSN:

And as Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk wrote, "One of the recent criticisms of the NFL during its recent Elliott investigation/suspension was a lack of consistency, after the Cowboys running back got a six-game punishment the year after Giants kicker Brown got one. The NFL has taken a retroactive step to remedy that."

Brown was originally suspended for one game by the NFL in Aug. 2016. He had been signed to a two-year, $4 million deal by the Giants in April 2016 even as the team was aware of the league's investigation into the domestic violence accusations his ex-wife made against him, though they eventually cut him last October.

Brown has remained unsigned since.

According to Schefter, "Brown was arrested on May 22, 2015, in Woodinville, Washington, on suspicion of domestic assault in the fourth degree" against his now ex-wife, Molly Brown, but charges were never filed. But documents pertaining to the arrest were released last October and those "letters, emails and journals contained admissions by Brown that he had physically, verbally and emotionally abused his wife."