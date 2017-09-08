Jurgen Klopp Discusses Phillippe Coutinho, More Before Match vs. Manchester City

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Philippe Coutinho will be left out of the Reds squad to face Manchester City on Saturday following the recent transfer window in which he was consistently linked with a move away from Anfield.

The Brazilian ended up remaining at the club—as Liverpool insisted he would—but he will not play a part as Klopp's side travel to the Etihad Stadium for a crucial Premier League clash with the Sky Blues, per the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle: "Now I have decided to leave Coutinho out of the squad for City. He could have played 15-20 mins versus City but it makes sense (not to pick him) and by the way he agreed completely."

The German manager added his relationship with Coutinho has not changed after a summer in which the 25-year-old was subject to a number of huge bids from Barcelona, comparing the situation to a brief break-up in your personal life, per the Echo's Joe Rimmer: "Maybe a few of you were split for a few weeks with friends or your wife, but if you ignore those weeks it is fine. It's not the first time here and it won't be the last time."

Liverpool go in to Saturday's clash with City on the back of a fantastic 4-0 drubbing of Arsenal, and they will be looking to earn another victory over a potential title rival.

The Reds recently agreed a club-record deal to sign longtime midfield target Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, but he will not join the Merseyside club until next summer, per Andy Hunter in the Guardian.

Klopp expressed his delight at having finally completed the move but said he would have preferred to have signed the Guinea international for 2017-18, per Doyle: "I have lots of contacts in Germany, and I've never had so many congratulations than after we signed him. It's really good news. I'd have preferred him this season."

Saturday marks the return of Premier League football after the international break, during which 17-year-old Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn starred for Wales in their two FIFA World Cup qualifying victories.

The teenager netted the winner against Austria in a 1-0 win and provided an assist in a 2-0 defeat of Moldova, and Klopp said it is now crucial he is protected at Anfield, per Jacob Murtagh in the Mirror:

"I love the Prince of Wales. I'm not sure he likes it, I've said it five times...He's ready for playing in all different teams we have. We give ourselves the freedom to learn with the first team and play wherever we need him.

"We all know the stories about young kids getting impatient. I have at least 50 per cent in his development. We know our responsibility and we are ready to help him."