Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Expect Lazar Markovic Stay, Joseph Hungbo Rumours

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly expect Lazar Markovic to remain at the club on Friday despite speculation linking him with a loan move to Fenerbahce on the final day of the Turkish transfer window.

According to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, the Serbia international is set to remain at Anfield at least until January, contrary to reports he could return to the club he spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan with.

Markovic arrived in 2014 for a fee in the region of £20 million but has spent the last two years on loan, first with Fenerbahce and then Hull City and Sporting CP last season.

As such, it's not too surprising he has been omitted from the Reds' UEFA Champions League squad this year, although he has been named in their Premier League roster.

Markovic has struggled to replicate the form he showed at Benfica, which earned him his move to Liverpool, but he's still only 23 and could provide useful cover out wide.

Liverpool writer Jack Lusby was pleased to see him back in training with the Reds:

If the Serb can take the opportunities that come his way, he may even find a way back to being a regular in the team.

Meanwhile, according to Matt Woosnam of the South London Press and Mercury, Liverpool are interested in signing Crystal Palace teenager Joseph Hungbo.

The 17-year-old is said to be a versatile operator who can play out wide or at No. 10, which would make him well-suited to Liverpool's current setup in which their forward players often rotate positions fluidly throughout matches.

The likes of Sheyi Ojo—who is on loan at Fulham for the season—have struggled to break into the Reds' team, but Dominic Solanke looks set to play a part this year following his move from Chelsea in the summer.

While he will only likely be used as cover or an option off the bench, it still shows there could be a path for youngsters such as Hungbo to play first-team football at Anfield if they can develop well and impress.