Adrian Peterson Discusses Facing Vikings as Member of Saints in Week 1

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson is awaiting a warm welcome from Minnesota fans when he faces his former team, the Vikings, in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

"I don't see why it would be any other way," Peterson told reporters, per Courtney Cronin and Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. "Being the face of a franchise for so long and giving them everything I got, I don't think it took a rocket scientist to see when I was on the field that I was giving max effort with everything that I did. I feel like that is respected by the fans."

