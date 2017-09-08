Manchester United Transfer News: Marek Hamsik Would Consider Old Trafford Move

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Napoli star Marek Hamsik has said he would consider joining a club of Manchester United's stature if the opportunity arose but insisted he is not contemplating departing his current club.

Quizzed by German magazine Kicker (via Ben Gladwell of ESPN.co.uk) on whether he would be open to a move to Old Trafford Hamsik, 30, said it would be a very hard decision:

"That's hard to say. It would definitely be the hardest decision in my career. Maybe everyone wants to play at these clubs, but I can't answer that. I think that Napoli are one of the top 10 European teams in terms of game play and performance.

"As a footballer, it's hard because you never know what comes next. I've still got a long time to go on my contract and I cannot see into the future. I'm not thinking about leaving Naples."

The Slovakia international has been at Napoli since 2007 and his current contract runs to 2020.

He is widely admired as one of the top playmakers in Europe and is a key part of Maurizio Sarri's exciting side.

Last season Hamsik netted 12 goals and provided 10 assists, playing in every game as Napoli finished third in Serie A, per WhoScored.com.

He would be a fine addition to Jose Mourinho's United squad, bringing further creativity to an already dynamic attacking line.

However, Hamsik has been hugely dedicated to Napoli and his agent, Juraj Venglos, recently said he has never wanted to leave the club, per Radio Crc (h/t Football Italia, via Squawka):



Per Gladwell, Hamsik is now just two goals away from equalling Diego Maradona 's club-record tally of 115 for Napoli.

For now, he seems as committed as ever to Napoli as they go in search of domestic and European success in 2017-18, but United will likely keep in mind that he could, at least in theory, be tempted by the lure of Old Trafford.