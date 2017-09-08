    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar, Mesut Ozil Contract

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    MONACO, MONACO - MAY 17: Thomas Lemar of Monaco during the French Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at Stade Louis II on May 17, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Arsenal believe they can successfully reignite their £92 million pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January.

    According to the Daily Star's David Woods, the Gunners are believed to have agreed a deal in principle with the club and agreed terms on a five-year contract with Lemar with wages in the region of £250,000 per week.

    Arsenal failed to prise him away from Monaco on deadline day owing to "genuine problems in pushing the deal through in time," as Lemar was on international duty with France.

    The Telegraph's James Ducker reported at the time the two clubs had agreed on his fee, though:

    What's more, manager Arsene Wenger has since confirmed the Gunners will resume their bid to sign him at a later date:

    A bright start for the reigning Ligue 1 champions has seen them win all four of their matches in the competition, with Lemar providing two assists along the way.

    The 21-year-old created 17 in all competitions for his team-mates last year, as well as scoring 14 himself.

    Monaco may be reluctant to part with him midway through the season, but if Arsenal are able to pull the deal off, it will give them a timely boost ahead of the second half of the campaign.

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal is dejected after Liverpool's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 27, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Marc Williams of the Daily Star reported Wenger is "incredibly confident" that Mesut Ozil will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

    The German is in the final year of his contract and is considering his options having not held talks with Arsenal "for several weeks."

    As noted by Bleacher Report's James McNicholas, the German attracted little attention in the summer despite his situation, perhaps as a result of ongoing concerns over his attitude:

    He put in a stellar turn for his national side, though, per FIFA World Cup:

    Indeed, Ozil's talent has never been in doubt, but he is perhaps yet to show he deserves the "major bump in his wages" he is seeking, according to Williams.

    Despite the lack of reported interest this summer, there would likely be no shortage of teams eager to snap him up for free next year.

    The Gunners can't afford for that to happen, though some reluctance to meet his wage demands is understandable when his club form is wanting.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Live: Pep Confirms Kompany Out vs. Liverpool

      Simon Bajkowski
      via men
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Live: Klopp Leaves Coutinho Out of City Game

      Joe Rimmer
      via liverpoolecho
      World Football logo
      World Football

      LIVE: Conte Confirms Hazard Fit for Leicester

      Oliver Harbord
      via footballlondon
      World Football logo
      World Football

      LIVE: Mourinho Previews Stoke Test

      Ciaran Kelly
      via men