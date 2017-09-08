Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar, Mesut Ozil Contract

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal believe they can successfully reignite their £92 million pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January.

According to the Daily Star's David Woods, the Gunners are believed to have agreed a deal in principle with the club and agreed terms on a five-year contract with Lemar with wages in the region of £250,000 per week.

Arsenal failed to prise him away from Monaco on deadline day owing to "genuine problems in pushing the deal through in time," as Lemar was on international duty with France.

The Telegraph's James Ducker reported at the time the two clubs had agreed on his fee, though:

What's more, manager Arsene Wenger has since confirmed the Gunners will resume their bid to sign him at a later date:

A bright start for the reigning Ligue 1 champions has seen them win all four of their matches in the competition, with Lemar providing two assists along the way.

The 21-year-old created 17 in all competitions for his team-mates last year, as well as scoring 14 himself.

Monaco may be reluctant to part with him midway through the season, but if Arsenal are able to pull the deal off, it will give them a timely boost ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Marc Williams of the Daily Star reported Wenger is "incredibly confident" that Mesut Ozil will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The German is in the final year of his contract and is considering his options having not held talks with Arsenal "for several weeks."

As noted by Bleacher Report's James McNicholas, the German attracted little attention in the summer despite his situation, perhaps as a result of ongoing concerns over his attitude:

He put in a stellar turn for his national side, though, per FIFA World Cup:

Indeed, Ozil's talent has never been in doubt, but he is perhaps yet to show he deserves the "major bump in his wages" he is seeking, according to Williams.

Despite the lack of reported interest this summer, there would likely be no shortage of teams eager to snap him up for free next year.

The Gunners can't afford for that to happen, though some reluctance to meet his wage demands is understandable when his club form is wanting.