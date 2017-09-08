US Open Tennis 2017 Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will face off for the first all-American U.S. Open final since 2002 on Saturday at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Unseeded Stephens downed Venus Williams in three sets in the semi-finals, while Keys eased past CoCo Vandeweghe in just over an hour.

Neither player has taken part in a Grand Slam final before, so pressure could play a key role, with No. 15 seed Keys a slight favourite to claim glory.

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST and will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN and in the United Kingdom on Eurosport 1.

Per the U.S. Open's official website, $3.5 million of prize money is up for grabs for the champion, while the runner-up will receive $1.75 million.

The Williams sisters, most significantly Serena, have been the dominant American forces in women's tennis over the last two decades.

But with Serena absent at the 2017 U.S. Open and a resurgent Venus, 37, having been beaten by Stephens in the last four, Saturday's final could potentially represent a changing of the guard, per Yahoo Sports:

World No. 16 Keys is just 22 years old, while Stephens is 24 and, on the basis of their performances at Flushing Meadows this year, both have bright futures and could well be multiple Grand Slam winners.

Florida-born Stephens is currently ranked No. 83 in the world but has been soaring up the standings after missing almost a year due to a foot injury, per the New York Times' Christopher Clarey:

She will take huge confidence into the final having seen off seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams in the semi-finals in a clash that lasted 127 minutes and saw her lose the second set 6-0.

Equally, though, Keys' 6-1, 6-2 thumping of Vandeweghe was an indication of just how well she is playing at the moment.

It is likely to be a raucous and tense affair in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and it would be unsurprising if it went the distance.

Fatigue could play a role in the outcome after a gruelling two weeks of action and, given their respective semi-finals, Keys holds the edge in that regard.

Prediction: Keys to win in three sets.