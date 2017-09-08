Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Says New Isco Contract a 'Done Deal'

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Isco's new contract with Real Madrid will be announced in the next few days, according to Florentino Perez.

Club president Perez praised the in-form Spaniard—who joined the club from Malaga for £23 million in 2013—and confirmed terms had been agreed over a new deal for the 25-year-old, per Cadena SER (via Goal's Dejan Kalinic): "Isco arrived here when he was very young and all he has done is improve. He is currently playing as we believed he would turn out. We will be announcing his contract renewal in the coming days, a renewal which is a done deal."

Isco's current contract expires at the end the 2017-18 season, and it is no surprise Real have moved to tie him to new terms.

Playmaker Isco has begun to make good on his huge potential recently and was fantastic for Real as they won a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double in 2016-17.

In 30 La Liga appearances last term he netted 10 goals and provided eight assists, his best combined return for a single campaign since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, per WhoScored.com.

Isco has kept up his blistering form into the 2017-18 season.

Per ESPN.co.uk's Rob Train, "there is little that is more exciting in world football at the moment than watching Isco and [Marco] Asensio," and there may come a time when the young Spanish pair are keeping Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale out of the side.

Based on his performances since the start of 2016-17 Isco has the talent and potential to become one of the best players in the world, and the news that he is to sign a new contract will be welcomed by all involved with Real.