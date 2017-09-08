US Open Tennis 2017: TV Schedule and Men's Semifinal Predictions

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top seed Rafael Nadal is just two wins from claiming a 16th Grand Slam title at the 2017 U.S. Open and he does not have Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray standing in his way.

He does, though, have to get past 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in the second men's semifinal at Flushing Meadows on Friday, which is set to begin after 5:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. BST.

Before Nadal and Del Potro face off for what could be one of the matches of the tournament, Kevin Anderson and Pablo Carreno Busta meet in the other last-four clash—beginning after 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST—with both men hoping to book their place in a first-ever Grand Slam final.

All the action will be live on ESPN in the United States and Eurosport 1 in the United Kingdom.

Del Potro, 28, has been in inspired form at this year's U.S. Open, prompting many to question just how much he could have won had he not suffered so frequently from injury in recent years, per the Guardian's Jacob Steingberg:

He is, by a distance, the biggest threat remaining in the men's draw to Nadal's chances of a second Grand Slam success in 2017.

The Argentinian has a more-than-respectable record against Nadal having beaten him in five of their 13 meetings, including their two most recent clashes in 2013 and 2016.

However, it has been a grueling week for Del Potro after his mammoth five-set comeback victory in the fourth round against Dominic Thiem and four-set quarterfinal defeat of Roger Federer.

By contrast, Spaniard Nadal has breezed through much of the tournament so far, most recently finishing off Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just over 90 minutes in the last eight.

Del Potro has admitted he is tired, saying after the Federer clash, per BBC Sport's Piers Newbery: "Physically I'm not in the perfect conditions, but when you play semifinals on the Grand Slam, everything can happen."

Against a player of Nadal's power and calibre, fatigue could play a huge role. It is likely to be a blistering encounter between the pair, but the world No. 1 should have enough to book his spot in a fourth U.S. Open final.

Justin Heiman/Getty Images

Meanwhile, South African Anderson and Spain's Carreno Busta are in uncharted territory. World-ranked No. 32 and No. 19, respectively, neither has been in the semifinal of a Grand Slam before.

Whoever is victorious on Friday will be a huge underdog for the final whether it is against Nadal or Del Potro.

But Anderson looks the man most likely to book his spot in Sunday's showpiece after showing fine form to see off American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals.

Predictions: Nadal and Anderson both to win in four sets.