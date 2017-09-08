US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: TV Coverage, Live Stream for Men's Semifinals

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta will look to set up an all-Spanish final at the 2017 U.S. Open on Friday when they take on Juan Martin del Potro and Kevin Anderson, respectively, in the semi-finals.

Anderson and Carreno Busta will kick off the tennis action from 4 p.m. ET (9 p.m. BST), followed by Nadal and Del Potro at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Read on for viewing details and a preview of the day at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Friday Schedule

(28) Kevin Anderson vs. (12) Pablo Carreno Busta

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. (24) Juan Martin del Potro

For the order of play in full for Friday, visit the U.S. Open website.

TV Info: ESPN (USA), Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: WatchESPN (USA), Eurosport Player (UK)

Friday Preview

Last season, Anderson was plagued by injuries and was forced to pull out of nine events because of various complaints.

Tennis writer Courtney Nguyen noted his remarkable turnaround after he overcame home favourite Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals:

The American gave him a tough match, but Anderson eventually triumphed 7-6 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-3, 7-6 (7).

His semi-final opponent, Carreno Busta, enjoyed a more straightforward win over Diego Schwartzman, and the Spaniard has eased through the tournament thus far, per Record's Jose Morgado:

As noted by BBC Sport's Piers Newbery, he's delighted to have reached this stage: "Incredible. It's something I always dreamed of. I tried to be focused all the time, play aggressive. I am very excited to be in the semi-finals."

Anderson has won their two career meetings, the most recent of which was in Canada this year, but with Carreno Busta in such superlative form, it will take a top performance to beat him.

After a pair of slow starts against Taro Daniel and Leonardo Mayer earlier in the tournament, Nadal has cruised through his last two matches, dropping just seven games against Alexandr Dolgopolov and five against Andrey Rublev.

His trademark power and accuracy were on show as he saw off Rublev in the quarter-finals, per the U.S. Open's official Twitter account:

Del Potro will be the first player Nadal has faced at this year's competition inside the top 50, and the Argentinian will be on cloud nine after defeating Roger Federer last time out.

Eurosport UK shared some of the highlights of their match:

As noted by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, Del Potro has shone at the U.S. Open in an otherwise uninspiring year:

Nadal will naturally be the favourite for their contest, but with Del Potro playing so well, it's set to be a thrilling showdown between the pair.