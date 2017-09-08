Ranking the Greatest Comebacks in College Football History

0 of 10

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

It's hard to see a good comeback developing right from its very beginning. Maybe a team gets a quick touchdown or field goal, cutting a four-touchdown lead to three. But it's ultimately meaningless, right?

Then your team gets a turnover or stop and follows it with another fast touchdown. Suddenly, you're looking at the clock and trying to figure out remaining possessions. The comeback is officially on.

This can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on which side you're rooting for. For most of us, though, the comeback is a lot of fun.

College football's history is littered with improbable wins, last-second scores and overtime victories. They're exciting to watch, especially if they're not happening against your team.

Here's a look at the biggest comebacks in college football history. All were from at least 20-point deficits, and they were ranked based on the degree of difficulty, time remaining and the meaning of the game in which they happened.