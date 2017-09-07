Indians Win Franchise Record 15th Game in a Row; Longest MLB Streak Since 2002

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 11-2 on Thursday night to earn their 15th win in a row, a franchise record.

The team celebrated the achievement on Twitter:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's the longest winning streak by an MLB team since the Oakland Athletics reeled off 20 straight victories in 2002.

The Athletic's Zack Meisel noted the Indians have outscored their opponents 109-28 during their winning streak.

Corey Kluber pitched seven innings Thursday, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out 13 batters.

Edwin Encarnacion, Francisco Lindor, Erik Gonzalez and Greg Allen homered, with Gonzalez leaving the yard twice. Lindor finished the game 3-for-6 from the leadoff spot with three runs scored, and Encarnacion drove in three runs while going 2-for-3.

After Cleveland lost 6-1 to the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 23, 7.5 games separated the Indians from the American League-leading Houston Astros. That gap has since closed to 2.5 games as Cleveland heads home for a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Most impressively during their winning streak, the Indians have been without the services of Andrew Miller and Jason Kipnis, while midseason addition Jay Bruce hasn't played since a doubleheader Sept. 1.

The 2016 Indians won 14 straight games in the first half en route to winning the American League pennant. This year's team has shown it has the pieces to once again challenge for a spot in the Fall Classic.