Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt Post-Week 1 Fantasy Advice

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The 2017 NFL regular season is officially underway Thursday, which means it's finally time to begin lamenting or celebrating the contributions from the players on your fantasy football team.

Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt are among the Kansas City Chiefs' top producers through the first half of their Week 1 clash with the New England Patriots. Below is a brief breakdown for what their respective performances could mean going forward.

Tyreek Hill

Hill has four receptions for 47 yards. He has also carried the ball twice for five yards.

There's no question Hill's versatility makes him a must-start in every format. His potential is up to the creativity of Andy Reid and the rest of Kansas City's coaching staff.

As a more traditional wide receiver, Hill has plenty of value. But fantasy owners will undoubtedly expect him to get a fair number of touches out of the backfield as well.

The fact Hill is the Chiefs' leading receiver bodes well for what he can deliver in 2017.

Kareem Hunt

Hunt ran for 47 yards on seven carries in the opening half and caught a touchdown pass. A fumble on Kansas City's opening drive took some points away—to the consternation of anybody who started him this week, but he made up for it quickly.

With Spencer Ware likely out for the season, Hunt is unquestionably the No. 1 option in the Chiefs backfield. And with Reid's more conservative style, he should get a healthy number of carries every week.

Since he's only a rookie, Hunt is ideally used as a flex, which will offer some protection should he not pan out as Kansas City's preferred choice. But there's no question Hunt should begin the year in your starting lineup until he loses the starting job.