Shane Ray Placed on IR Due to Surgery on Wrist Injury

Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday after undergoing three wrist surgeries in four months, according to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

Ray, who started the season on injured reserve with wrist issues, tweeted about the end of his 2017 campaign after the decision was finalized:

Ray gave Denver a formidable presence when rushing the passer considering his eight sacks in 2016 and four as a rookie. In 2017, he managed one sack and 16 total tackles over the course of eight games.

Since the Broncos were already down a few pass rushers with Jared Crick (back) and Derek Wolfe (neck) on IR, the onus will be on Von Miller and Shaquil Barrett to hold down the fort over the final two games of the regular seasons.