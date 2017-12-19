Shane Ray Placed on IR Due to Surgery on Wrist Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2017

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) during a voluntary veteran minicamp at the team's headquarters Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday after undergoing three wrist surgeries in four months, according to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

Ray, who started the season on injured reserve with wrist issues, tweeted about the end of his 2017 campaign after the decision was finalized: 

Ray gave Denver a formidable presence when rushing the passer considering his eight sacks in 2016 and four as a rookie. In 2017, he managed one sack and 16 total tackles over the course of eight games. 

Since the Broncos were already down a few pass rushers with Jared Crick (back) and Derek Wolfe (neck) on IR, the onus will be on Von Miller and Shaquil Barrett to hold down the fort over the final two games of the regular seasons. 

Related

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    QB Ranks: Osweiler Turned Heads in Relief

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Davis Suspension Reduced to 1 Game

    Adam Schefter
    via Twitter
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hunter Henry (Kidney) Placed on IR

    Ryan Kartje
    via Twitter
    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Elway Expects QB Decision to Be Made at End of Week

    Nicki Jhabvala
    via The Denver Post