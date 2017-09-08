Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Fantasy football's opening act on Thursday night provided plenty of fireworks.

Granted, it wasn't easy to project the fireworks. Fantasy owners knew one of the New England Patriots backs would go off, but not necessarily that it would be Mike Gillislee. On the other side, most knew Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill would put up a big game.

The trick now is understanding the rest of the week will require patience. Offenses clearly aren't going to fire on all cylinders and the favorites aren't going to always come out ahead.

Let's nail down some projections to create a digestible guide to help along owners feeling barraged by last-minute decisions, with everything based on 12-team standard Yahoo leagues.

Week 1 Schedule

Arizona at Detroit

Atlanta at Chicago

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Jacksonville at Houston

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo

Oakland at Tennessee

Philadelphia at Washington

Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Indianapolis at L.A. Rams

Carolina at San Francisco

Seattle at Green Bay

N.Y. Giants at Dallas

New Orleans at Minnesota

L.A. Chargers at Denver

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Aaron Rodgers 25 Drew Brees 24 Matt Ryan 21 Marcus Mariota 19 Russell Wilson 18 Cam Newton 18 Derek Carr 17 Matthew Stafford 17 Ben Roethlisberger 16 Carson Palmer 14 Dak Prescott 14 Kirk Cousins 12 Eli Manning 12 Andy Dalton 12 Sam Bradford 12 Author's projections. *If he plays.

One game really stands out this week when it comes to top-tier quarterback matchups.

As one can see from the highlights above, it is all about Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson when the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks get together.

Of course, both guys are dynamite threats in almost any matchup. But this one is especially juicy because the game figures to be a high-scoring affair as both take advantage of the defenses.

Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Where Should Fantasy Owners Draft Star Wideout Allen Robinson? Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ Right Arrow Icon

Wilson's combination of passing and ability to take off as a rusher will be especially potent against a Green Bay defense that coughed up the sixth-most points to quarterbacks a year ago.

And while it might sound scary that Rodgers has to take on the Seattle defense, keep in mind last December he dismantled the Seahawks in a win, casually going 18-of-23 for 246 yards and three touchdowns with no picks.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Le'Veon Bell 23 David Johnson 21 Ezekiel Elliott 20 Todd Gurley 18 Devonta Freeman 17 Lamar Miller 16 Jordan Howard 15 LeSean McCoy* 14 Melvin Gordon 13 Marshawn Lynch 12 DeMarco Murray 12 Isaiah Crowell 12 Carlos Hyde 12 C.J. Anderson 11 Dalvin Cook 11 Christian McCaffrey 11 Tevin Coleman 10 Ty Montgomery 10 Bilal Powell 10 Mark Ingram 10 Ameer Abdullah 9 Jonathan Stewart 9 Leonard Fournette 8 Robert Kelley 8 Joe Mixon 8 Terrance West 7 Adrian Peterson 7 Frank Gore 7 Danny Woodhead 6 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Other than the obvious outbursts by Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson, Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams seems poised to have one of the bigger games of the week.

Yes, Gurley had problems thanks to the offense around him a year ago, rushing for just 885 yards and six scores. But he has an upgraded line in front of him now and the passing game should be better thanks to weapons like Sammy Watkins.

The matchup here puts it over the top—the Colts surrendered the sixth-most points to backs last year and didn't exactly make defensive leaps this offseason.

Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Where Should Fantasy Owners Draft Star Wideout Allen Robinson? Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ Right Arrow Icon

Lamar Miller is another somewhat underrated name to know. The Houston Texans back went for 1,073 yards and five scores last year yet flies a bit under the radar going into this year.

For now. Miller gets the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, a team he hit for 63 yards and a score in one encounter last year and 83 on a 5.5 yard-per-carry average on only 15 looks in another. Healthy, he's poised for a big day given his ability to reel in catches as well.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Antonio Brown 18 Julio Jones 18 Jordy Nelson 16 Odell Beckham Jr.* 16 Doug Baldwin 15 A.J. Green 14 Amari Cooper* 14 Terrelle Pryor 14 Kelvin Benjamin 13 Michael Crabtree 13 Larry Fitzgerald 12 DeAndre Hopkins* 12 Demaryius Thomas* 11 Michael Thomas 11 Stefon Diggs 11 Dez Bryant 11 Martavis Bryant 10 Brandon Marshall 10 Keenan Allen 10 T.Y. Hilton 10 Allen Robinson 9 Golden Tate 9 Davante Adams 8 Sammy Watkins 8 Emmanuel Sanders 8 Pierre Garcon 8 Alshon Jeffery 8 Jamison Crowder 8 Eric Decker 7 Adam Thielen 7 Jeremy Maclin 7 Ted Ginn 7 John Brown 6 Randall Cobb 6 Corey Coleman 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Wideout is similar to running back, albeit with much more in the way of quantity—the big names should feast routinely despite the matchup.

Rather than go over those guys, take a look at someone like Doug Baldwin. Wilson's favorite target doesn't nearly get the respect he deserves from a fantasy outlook, last year alone catching 94 of his 125 targets for 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns. That's a seven-touchdown regression from the year prior, but an uptick everywhere else.

In a shootout with the Packers against a vulnerable defense, Baldwin should have another big day while reaffirming his fantasy relevancy.

Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Where Should Fantasy Owners Draft Star Wideout Allen Robinson? Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ Right Arrow Icon

Though a bit riskier, it seems important to point out the stellar matchup for Kelvin Benjamin of the Carolina Panthers. He regressed as a sophomore, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns while his targets dropped from 145 as a rookie to 118.

Still, Benjamin is the No. 1 in Carolina and gets to pick apart the San Francisco 49ers to start the season, the team that allowed the fifth-most points to opposing wideouts a year ago. With more weapons soaking up attention than a year ago, Benjamin looks ready for a consistent year, starting with a bang.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Greg Olsen 13 Jimmy Graham 12 Zach Ertz 11 Delanie Walker 10 Kyle Rudolph 10 Jordan Reed* 8 Tyler Eifert 8 Martellus Bennett 8 Austin Hooper 7 Zach Miller 7 Charles Clay 6 Evan Engram 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Tight end is the hardest position to project on a week-to-week basis thanks to the nature of the position and the fact it can be so touchdown-reliant from a fantasy standpoint.

Hence the need to find someone like Greg Olsen, one of Cam Newton's favorite targets.

Quietly, Olsen tallied his third consecutive 1,000-yard season last year, though his touchdowns dipped from seven to three. Still, it is unwise to omit him thanks to a juicy matchup against the 49ers.

Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Where Should Fantasy Owners Draft Star Wideout Allen Robinson? Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ Right Arrow Icon

Under-the-radar names have a tendency to blow up at tight end. Few look as likely to do this as Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 thanks to his matchup with the Washington Redskins.

Not only did Ertz get 112 yards on 10 catches against the Redskins in one of his two encounters with the defense last year, the unit finished the year permitting the 10th-most points to the position.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Pittsburgh Steelers 12 Denver Broncos 10 Houston Texans 9 Carolina Panthers 9 Los Angeles Rams 8 Cincinnati Bengals 7 Buffalo Bills 7 Jacksonville Jaguars 6 Atlanta Falcons 6 Arizona Cardinals 6 Author's projections.

Too easy, right?

The Pittsburgh Steelers by far have the best matchup of any defense this week thanks to the usual encounter with the Cleveland Browns.

In one of the two meetings between the two last year, the Browns mustered all of nine points. The other had bigger totals but came near the end of the year while Pittsburgh rested starters.

The Browns should be improved in 2017 and not the same unit that allowed the third-most points to opposing defenses a year ago. But the unit will already miss Myles Garrett.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Matt Bryant 12 Justin Tucker 10 Dan Bailey 9 Mason Crosby 9 Sebastian Janikowski* 8 Chris Boswell 7 Brandon McManus 7 Matt Prater 6 Dustin Hopkins 6 Adam Vinatieri 6 Author's projections.

Matt Bryant is far from the biggest name on this list, but he does sit on arguably the best matchup of the week when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Chicago Bears.

Bryant owners are lucky this contest falls in September and not over the course of the winter given the conditions at Soldier Field.

Alas, now is a great time of year for Bryant to put up big numbers against a Bears team that coughed up the third-most points to kickers a year ago.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. ADP courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.