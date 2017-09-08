    Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

    September 8, 2017

    DENVER, CO - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a Preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 26, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    Fantasy football's opening act on Thursday night provided plenty of fireworks.  

    Granted, it wasn't easy to project the fireworks. Fantasy owners knew one of the New England Patriots backs would go off, but not necessarily that it would be Mike Gillislee. On the other side, most knew Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill would put up a big game. 

    The trick now is understanding the rest of the week will require patience. Offenses clearly aren't going to fire on all cylinders and the favorites aren't going to always come out ahead. 

    Let's nail down some projections to create a digestible guide to help along owners feeling barraged by last-minute decisions, with everything based on 12-team standard Yahoo leagues. 

             

    Week 1 Schedule

    Arizona at Detroit

    Atlanta at Chicago

    Baltimore at Cincinnati 

    Jacksonville at Houston

    N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 

    Oakland at Tennessee 

    Philadelphia at Washington

    Pittsburgh at Cleveland

    Indianapolis at L.A. Rams 

    Carolina at San Francisco

    Seattle at Green Bay

    N.Y. Giants at Dallas 

    New Orleans at Minnesota

    L.A. Chargers at Denver 

                

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Aaron Rodgers25
    Drew Brees24
    Matt Ryan21
    Marcus Mariota19
    Russell Wilson18
    Cam Newton18
    Derek Carr17
    Matthew Stafford17
    Ben Roethlisberger16
    Carson Palmer14
    Dak Prescott14
    Kirk Cousins12
    Eli Manning12
    Andy Dalton12
    Sam Bradford12
    Author's projections.

    One game really stands out this week when it comes to top-tier quarterback matchups. 

    As one can see from the highlights above, it is all about Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson when the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks get together. 

    Of course, both guys are dynamite threats in almost any matchup. But this one is especially juicy because the game figures to be a high-scoring affair as both take advantage of the defenses. 

    Wilson's combination of passing and ability to take off as a rusher will be especially potent against a Green Bay defense that coughed up the sixth-most points to quarterbacks a year ago. 

    And while it might sound scary that Rodgers has to take on the Seattle defense, keep in mind last December he dismantled the Seahawks in a win, casually going 18-of-23 for 246 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. 

                 

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Le'Veon Bell 23
    David Johnson21
    Ezekiel Elliott20
    Todd Gurley18
    Devonta Freeman17
    Lamar Miller16
    Jordan Howard15
    LeSean McCoy*14
    Melvin Gordon13
    Marshawn Lynch12
    DeMarco Murray12
    Isaiah Crowell12
    Carlos Hyde12
    C.J. Anderson11
    Dalvin Cook11
    Christian McCaffrey11
    Tevin Coleman10
    Ty Montgomery10
    Bilal Powell10
    Mark Ingram10
    Ameer Abdullah9
    Jonathan Stewart9
    Leonard Fournette8
    Robert Kelley8
    Joe Mixon8
    Terrance West7
    Adrian Peterson7
    Frank Gore7
    Danny Woodhead6
    6
    Author's projections.

    Other than the obvious outbursts by Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson, Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams seems poised to have one of the bigger games of the week. 

    Yes, Gurley had problems thanks to the offense around him a year ago, rushing for just 885 yards and six scores. But he has an upgraded line in front of him now and the passing game should be better thanks to weapons like Sammy Watkins. 

    The matchup here puts it over the top—the Colts surrendered the sixth-most points to backs last year and didn't exactly make defensive leaps this offseason. 

    Lamar Miller is another somewhat underrated name to know. The Houston Texans back went for 1,073 yards and five scores last year yet flies a bit under the radar going into this year. 

    For now. Miller gets the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, a team he hit for 63 yards and a score in one encounter last year and 83 on a 5.5 yard-per-carry average on only 15 looks in another. Healthy, he's poised for a big day given his ability to reel in catches as well. 

                

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Antonio Brown18
    Julio Jones18
    Jordy Nelson16
    Odell Beckham Jr.*16
    Doug Baldwin15
    A.J. Green14
    Amari Cooper*14
    Terrelle Pryor14
    Kelvin Benjamin13
    Michael Crabtree13
    Larry Fitzgerald12
    DeAndre Hopkins*12
    Demaryius Thomas*11
    Michael Thomas11
    Stefon Diggs11
    Dez Bryant11
    Martavis Bryant10
    Brandon Marshall10
    Keenan Allen10
    T.Y. Hilton10
    Allen Robinson9
    Golden Tate9
    Davante Adams8
    Sammy Watkins8
    Emmanuel Sanders8
    Pierre Garcon8
    Alshon Jeffery8
    Jamison Crowder8
    Eric Decker7
    Adam Thielen7
    Jeremy Maclin7
    Ted Ginn7
    John Brown6
    Randall Cobb6
    Corey Coleman6
    Author's projections.

    Wideout is similar to running back, albeit with much more in the way of quantity—the big names should feast routinely despite the matchup. 

    Rather than go over those guys, take a look at someone like Doug Baldwin. Wilson's favorite target doesn't nearly get the respect he deserves from a fantasy outlook, last year alone catching 94 of his 125 targets for 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns. That's a seven-touchdown regression from the year prior, but an uptick everywhere else. 

    In a shootout with the Packers against a vulnerable defense, Baldwin should have another big day while reaffirming his fantasy relevancy. 

    Though a bit riskier, it seems important to point out the stellar matchup for Kelvin Benjamin of the Carolina Panthers. He regressed as a sophomore, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns while his targets dropped from 145 as a rookie to 118. 

    Still, Benjamin is the No. 1 in Carolina and gets to pick apart the San Francisco 49ers to start the season, the team that allowed the fifth-most points to opposing wideouts a year ago. With more weapons soaking up attention than a year ago, Benjamin looks ready for a consistent year, starting with a bang. 

               

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Greg Olsen13
    Jimmy Graham12
    Zach Ertz11
    Delanie Walker10
    Kyle Rudolph10
    Jordan Reed*8
    Tyler Eifert8
    Martellus Bennett8
    Austin Hooper 7
    Zach Miller 7
    Charles Clay 6
    Evan Engram6
    Author's projections.

    Tight end is the hardest position to project on a week-to-week basis thanks to the nature of the position and the fact it can be so touchdown-reliant from a fantasy standpoint. 

    Hence the need to find someone like Greg Olsen, one of Cam Newton's favorite targets. 

    Quietly, Olsen tallied his third consecutive 1,000-yard season last year, though his touchdowns dipped from seven to three. Still, it is unwise to omit him thanks to a juicy matchup against the 49ers. 

    Under-the-radar names have a tendency to blow up at tight end. Few look as likely to do this as Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 thanks to his matchup with the Washington Redskins.

    Not only did Ertz get 112 yards on 10 catches against the Redskins in one of his two encounters with the defense last year, the unit finished the year permitting the 10th-most points to the position. 

               

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Pittsburgh Steelers12
    Denver Broncos10
    Houston Texans 9
    Carolina Panthers9
    Los Angeles Rams8
    Cincinnati Bengals7
    Buffalo Bills7
    Jacksonville Jaguars6
    Atlanta Falcons6
    Arizona Cardinals6
    Author's projections.

    Too easy, right? 

    The Pittsburgh Steelers by far have the best matchup of any defense this week thanks to the usual encounter with the Cleveland Browns.

    In one of the two meetings between the two last year, the Browns mustered all of nine points. The other had bigger totals but came near the end of the year while Pittsburgh rested starters. 

    The Browns should be improved in 2017 and not the same unit that allowed the third-most points to opposing defenses a year ago. But the unit will already miss Myles Garrett

                 

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Matt Bryant12
    Justin Tucker10
    Dan Bailey9
    Mason Crosby9
    Sebastian Janikowski*8
    Chris Boswell7
    Brandon McManus7
    Matt Prater6
    Dustin Hopkins6
    Adam Vinatieri6
    Author's projections.

    Matt Bryant is far from the biggest name on this list, but he does sit on arguably the best matchup of the week when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Chicago Bears. 

    Bryant owners are lucky this contest falls in September and not over the course of the winter given the conditions at Soldier Field. 

    Alas, now is a great time of year for Bryant to put up big numbers against a Bears team that coughed up the third-most points to kickers a year ago. 

                

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. ADP courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.

