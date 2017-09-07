NFL Won't Investigate Michael Bennett Incident Despite LVMPD Union Request

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league won't grant a request from the Las Vegas Police Protective Association to investigate Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

"There is no allegation of a violation of the league's personal conduct policy and therefore there is no basis for an NFL investigation," McCarthy said, per ESPN.com.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Bennett said Las Vegas police used excessive force and threatened to "blow [his] f--king head off" before detaining him in response to a possible active shooter (Warning: post contains NSFW language):

TMZ Sports obtained video of Bennett handcuffed on the ground (Warning: video contains NSFW language):

Shortly after Bennett's tweet, McCarthy posted a statement of support from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:

Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, wrote a letter to Goodell asking the NFL to investigate Bennett for his "obvious false allegations against our officers." Vanessa Murphy of 8 News Now shared photos of the letter:

Larry Hadfield, spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, told USA Today's A.J. Perez that authorities are "continuing to investigate whether Mr. Bennett was involved in the altercation at the hotel casino prior to his detention on Las Vegas Boulevard."



The officer at the scene was equipped with a body camera, but LVMPD undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the camera wasn't turned on and was unable to confirm why. He added the department will review other videos documenting the incident.