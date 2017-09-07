Marcus Peters Sits During National Anthem of Chiefs vs. Patriots

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters remained seated during the national anthem ahead of his team's season opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Prior to the game, Peters shared a photo of his cleats, which were emblazoned with the words "liberty" and "justice for all":

Peters continued the movement started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began protesting during the national anthem last preseason and carried it through to the regular season.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said to NFL Network's Steve Wyche in August 2016. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Since then, many other players have followed suit.

Prior to the Chiefs' opening-week victory over the San Diego Chargers last year, Peters raised his right fist in solidarity with the cause, per the Kansas City Star's Jeff Rosen:

The 2016 All-Pro also rode a stationary bike as the national anthem played before Kansas City's third preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks in August.