    Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly '50-50' to Play in Season Opener with Ankle Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants looks toward the defense as he walks off the field after suffering an injury during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly "50-50" to suit up Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported Thursday that Beckham has an "uphill battle" to play in the Giants' season opener at AT&T Stadium: 

    Beckham suffered an ankle sprain in the Giants' Week 2 preseason clash with the Cleveland Browns, and he hasn't been a particularly visible presence at practice since. 

    According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Beckham "warmed up in full pads, then worked on side with trainer" on Thursday. 

    A day earlier, Beckham said he wouldn't rush back even though he was getting antsy. 

    "I wouldn't count it out," Beckham said, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. "My heart—it's just not going to make this easy. I can say that it's a day-to-day thing—really trying to get better. It’s been two weeks. I'm itching. I'm itching, but just patience and trusting."

    If Beckham can't go, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard should operate as quarterback Eli Manning's top targets on the outside. 

