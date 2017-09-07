Kevin Sumlin's Wife Charlene Posts Picture of Racist Hate Mail Coach Received

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Charlene Sumlin, the wife of Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin, posted photos on Twitter Thursday showing racist hate mail the family received in the aftermath of the Aggies' 45-44 loss to the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 3.

(Warning: Image contains offensive language)

Texas A&M jumped out to a 44-10 lead in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bruins. However, the Aggies offense stalled and the Bruins scored 35 unanswered points, including 28 in the fourth quarter.

After the loss, Tony Buzbee, a member of the school's board of regents, wrote a long post on Facebook calling for Sumlin's ouster.

"Tonight I am very disappointed and I have to say this," he wrote. "Kevin Sumlin was out-coached tonight, which isn't new. He recruits well, but can't coach the big games, or the close games. Our players were better tonight. Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I'm only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better."

On Tuesday, Sumlin told reporters he wasn't worried about outside noise regarding his job security.

"People are frustrated," he said, according to The Athletic's Max Olson. "I'm frustrated about a lot of things. I'm not real happy. I'm sure there's a lot of things being said about this program. Our focus is on us. That never changes. So I'm not in the business of really paying attention to anything outside this program or comments, good or bad."