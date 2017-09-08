UFC 215 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

The UFC will mark its second entry of a busy month when the Octagon travels to Edmonton, Canada, this Saturday, September 9, for UFC 215. The fight-card is looking a little worse for the wear after main event participant Ray Borg withdrew from the event late Thursday night due to illness.

Borg's withdrawal not only rids the card of its main event, but also its potential to become the answer the trivia question, "At which event did Demetrious Johnson establish the record for most successful defenses of a UFC title?"

The bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko now slides into the main event slot. The women are familiar foes, having faced off previously in a competitive bout that Nunes won on the judges' scorecards. This time around the stakes are higher, as Nunes will look to notch her second title defense, while Shevchenko will attempt to capture UFC gold for herself.

Welterweights Neil Magny and Rafael dos Anjos will square off in the co-main event of the evening. Magny enters having won four of his last five, while Dos Anjos has split a pair since losing his lightweight title a little more than a year ago.

UFC 215 will be rounded out by an additional nine matchups, beginning on Fight Pass, moving to cable and ending on pay-per-view.

The full UFC 215 main card looks like this:

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Neil Magny vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis

Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro

Jeremy Stephens vs. Gilbert Melendez

In anticipation of the action, Bleacher Report has assembled its usual team of writers to make some prognostications for the final five bouts of the evening. Read on for predictions from Steven Rondina, Nathan McCarter, Scott Harris and Craig Amos.