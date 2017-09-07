    Tracy McGrady Focused on Hurricane Harvey Victims Before Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 7: Inductee Tracy McGrady speaks during the Class of 2017 Press Event as part of the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on September 7, 2017 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Tracy McGrady is on the brink of entering the Basketball Hall of Fame, but the thing he really wanted to discuss Thursday night was relief for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. 

    "Although this weekend is awesome—I'm humbled, I'm honored—what I left behind is way more important," he said, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN. "Way more important."

    McGrady lives in Sugar Land, Texas, just outside Houston and took in his sister and friends after the evacuations began before the hurricane.

    "It's been tough, honestly," he added. "I'm from Florida. We go through hurricanes all the time. I've never seen anything like this. It's one thing for people to see it on the news, but actually to be in it, it's devastating."

    McGrady, who spent six seasons playing for the Houston Rockets as part of his 15-year career in the NBA, said he will discuss relief efforts for Houston as part of his introduction speech.

    The 38-year-old will be inducted Friday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts as part of an 11-member class. George McGinnis is the only other former NBA player in the group, although Rebecca Lobo and Bill Self lead other notable members being inducted.

    McGrady was a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ and finished his career with 18,381 points.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Looks to Put End to Tanking with Lotto Reform

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA, NBPA Encouraging Players' Social Consciousness

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Embiid Won't Hold Out Without Extension

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Cavs GM: 'No Timetable' for IT Return

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report