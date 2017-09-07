Tracy McGrady Focused on Hurricane Harvey Victims Before Hall of Fame Ceremony

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Tracy McGrady is on the brink of entering the Basketball Hall of Fame, but the thing he really wanted to discuss Thursday night was relief for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"Although this weekend is awesome—I'm humbled, I'm honored—what I left behind is way more important," he said, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN. "Way more important."

McGrady lives in Sugar Land, Texas, just outside Houston and took in his sister and friends after the evacuations began before the hurricane.

"It's been tough, honestly," he added. "I'm from Florida. We go through hurricanes all the time. I've never seen anything like this. It's one thing for people to see it on the news, but actually to be in it, it's devastating."

McGrady, who spent six seasons playing for the Houston Rockets as part of his 15-year career in the NBA, said he will discuss relief efforts for Houston as part of his introduction speech.

The 38-year-old will be inducted Friday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts as part of an 11-member class. George McGinnis is the only other former NBA player in the group, although Rebecca Lobo and Bill Self lead other notable members being inducted.

McGrady was a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ and finished his career with 18,381 points.