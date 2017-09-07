USF-UConn Football Game Postponed Due to Hurricane Irma

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The University of South Florida announced Thursday its Saturday football game against the University of Connecticut "will not be played this week due to the severe threat posed to the state of Florida by Hurricane Irma."

While the game was scheduled to be played in Connecticut, the announcement pointed to the hurricane's "impediments to the safe travel" of the Bulls, as well as the "consideration for the players and family members."

The school noted the campus is closed through at least Sunday.

This comes after South Florida previously announced kickoff was moved from noon to 10:30 a.m. ET.

"The safety and well-being of our students, staff and coaches is our paramount concern," USF director of athletics Mark Harlan said in the announcement. "Several large areas of the state are under evacuation orders, including portions of the Tampa Bay area. After consultation with university leadership and outside agencies, I believe it is not appropriate for our team to travel at this time."

This is not the only college football game impacted as Hurricane Irma approaches. The University of Miami announced its Saturday contest against Arkansas State was canceled. The University of Florida also announced its game against Northern Colorado scheduled for Saturday was canceled.

The storm is impacting the NFL as well, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins was postponed to Week 11 when they each had a previously scheduled bye.

As for South Florida, the 2-0 Bulls are ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and will next take the field Friday, Sept. 15 against Illinois. Connecticut won its first game against Holy Cross and is set to play at Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16.