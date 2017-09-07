Jeff Van Gundy Says Warriors Will 'Win Forever If Everything Stays the Same'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy said Thursday he believes the Golden State Warriors will "win forever if everything stays the same," and added he already thinks "this season is over."

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio (h/t Business Insider's Scott Davis), Van Gundy conceded he doesn't see any way another team can contend with the Warriors for a title—even if the Cleveland Cavaliers parlayed the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick into another superstar like Paul George.

"We're going to play it out, and the Warriors are going to win," Van Gundy said. "And then next year is going to be the same thing."

Van Gundy's complete remarks can be heard below:

Van Gundy hasn't been one to shy away from praise for the Warriors since they added Kevin Durant in July 2016.

"Just the combination of offense and defense, the talent that they've been able to amass, it puts them in position where this is a dynasty to me," Van Gundy said on an NBA Finals conference call in May. "They have their youth, they have their health. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight-to-10 straight Finals. It will be a massive upset, I think, if they’re not there each and every year."

That's a different sentiment than saying the Warriors will win "forever," which is a statement rooted in obvious hyperbole.

However, it's hard to knock Van Gundy for believing the Warriors are the clear front-runners entering the 2017-18 season.

As things stand, Golden State is a -175 favorite (bet $175 to win $100) to take home a second straight championship. The Cavaliers rank second at +425.

The only thing standing in the Warriors' way of a repeat, it seems, may be a false sense of security.

"The biggest challenge is complacency," Kerr told the Athletic's Marcus Thompson on Thursday (via theScore). "We've been to the Finals three years in a row. And for our core group, I guess that would be four or five guys—Shaun [Livingston] and Andre [Iguodala], Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green]—that's a long haul and you just cannot lose your edge in this league."

Odds courtesy of Odds Shark.