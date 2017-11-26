Paxton Lynch Suffers Ankle Injury on Scramble, Leaves Game vs. Raiders in Tears

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury Sunday.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reported the quarterback has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Oakland Raiders.

Lynch, who was making his first start of the season, struggled before the injury. He had only 41 yards on 9-of-14 passing with an interception.

Trevor Siemian replaced Lynch under center. It's the Week 1 starter's first appearance all month.

This is the latest setback in what has been a disappointing start to Lynch's career. Denver selected the 23-year-old in the first round in 2016, hoping he could be the long-term successor at quarterback after Peyton Manning retired.

Lynch lost the starting job to Siemian at the beginning of 2016. He did start two games during the season, throwing for 497 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Siemian again won Denver's starting gig this preseason. During the team's third preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 26, Lynch sprained his shoulder and was ruled out for at least the first two regular-season games.

The Broncos added reinforcements at quarterback by bringing back Brock Osweiler, who the Cleveland Browns released on Sept. 1. He and Siemian will lead the quarterback depth chart while Lynch recovers from his ankle injury.