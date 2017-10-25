Myles Garrett Placed in Concussion Protocol by Browns Ahead of Vikings Matchup

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett was placed in concussion protocol, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

According to Rapoport, Garrett arrived at the team facility Tuesday with concussion-like symptoms.

Injuries have defined his rookie season. After the No. 1 overall pick nursed an ankle sprain in 2016 at Texas A&M, a foot injury briefly set him back during minicamp.

Just before Cleveland's Week 1 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett suffered a high-ankle sprain and missed the first four games of the season.

Since returning in Week 5, however, Garrett has been a dominant force with 11 tackles and 4.0 sacks in three contests.



While proceeding without Garrett would be a major blow to Cleveland's defense, it already has experience in making up for his absence.

For now, the onus should be on second-round picks Emmanuel Ogbah (2016) and Nate Orchard (2015) to apply heat off the edge. Carl Nassib should also be heavily involved in rushing the passer so long as Garrett is banged up.

The Browns will have to make an early decision Sunday regarding Garrett's status since their game against the Minnesota Vikings has a 9:30 a.m. ET start in London.