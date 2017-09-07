Florida vs. Northern Colorado Football Game Canceled Due to Hurricane Irma

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The University of Florida announced Thursday it has canceled Saturday's game against Northern Colorado at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium due to Hurricane Irma.

"We have been in constant communication this week with University and government officials," Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "As the Hurricane's track has approached the state of Florida, it's become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do. The focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts."

The game will not be rescheduled since Florida and Northern Colorado don't share a common open date this season.

The Gators previously moved the start time of Saturday's game from 7:30 p.m. ET to 12 p.m., citing the safety of fans and players and team personnel.

Thursday's cancellation comes after several college and professional teams nixed plans to play games this weekend.

According to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds (via ABC News), the Miami Hurricanes canceled their game at Arkansas State "in part out of concern that the Hurricanes may get stranded away from home if the storm strikes South Florida."

The NFL also postponed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' showdown against the Miami Dolphins until Week 11, when both teams were previously scheduled to have a bye.

On Wednesday, Florida State president John Thrasher announced the Seminoles were moving kickoff for their game against University of Louisiana at Monroe up seven hours to 12 p.m. ET because of the "potential impact" the Category 5 storm could have on Florida.