Vontaze Burfict, Bengals Reportedly Negotiating Contract Extension

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly looking for a way to lock down linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the long term.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the two sides are currently working on a contract extension with the 26-year-old heading into the final year of his current deal.

Burfict is currently serving a three-game suspension for an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during the preseason.

While the suspension was originally for five games, it was reduced to three games after an appeal.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in the suspension letter (via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network) the punishment was due to a "pattern of egregious safety violations."

"When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player...you must be held accountable for this continuing unacceptable conduct," Runyan added.

Burfict was also suspended three games at the start of the 2016 season and has earned plenty of fines for his on-field play.

When he is not breaking the rules, however, the former undrafted free agent is one of the top players in the league at his position. He finished second on the Bengals with 101 tackles last season despite playing only 11 games and went to the Pro Bowl in 2013, the last time he played a full season.

Cincinnati will hope he can find a way to stay on the field and justify a potential long-term deal.