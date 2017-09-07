Terrell Owens Says 'Dancing with the Stars' Appearance Won't Affect NFL Comeback

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Terrell Owens is 43 years old, but he still believes he can make a comeback to the NFL.

Even with his agreeing to be on the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, per Chuck Barney of the Mercury News, the former receiver thinks he can return to the field without a problem.

When asked by TMZ Sports about a possible comeback, Owens explained that he could still contribute to an NFL team.

"I'm an exception to the rule in terms of people playing well beyond their 30s and can possibly play in their 40s," he said.

Owens ranks second in NFL history with 15,934 receiving yards and third with 153 receiving touchdowns, but he hasn't competed in a game since 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. While he did have a successful final year with 983 yards and nine touchdowns, seven years is a long time to go without playing football.

Still, he believes he would make a positive contribution to a team in need.

"When you look at what I've done and the shape that I'm in, then yeah," he told TMZ. "Could I play every down at this given time right now? Possibly not, but...I'm sure I'd be able to contribute."

The five-time All-Pro has made several pleas to return to the league that have gone unanswered since last being on an NFL roster.

In 2015, he said he was still training to return to the NFL and wasn't retired, while he said on his Twitter account he was "available" for the Philadelphia Eagles if asked last season. He also said he wanted to be a member of the Los Angeles Rams in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show.

While he waits for a team to (unlikely) pick up the phone, at least he can showcase his dance moves once again.