    Braves Offer Free Tickets to Florida Residents Displaced by Hurricane Irma

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    U.S. Navy fighter jets fly over SunTrust Park during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. This isn't just another opening day in Atlanta. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
    David Goldman/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday they'll offer free tickets for their upcoming four-game series against the Miami Marlins to Florida residents who have evacuated as a result of Hurricane Irma. 

    In order to receive a ticket, fans must present their Florida-issued I.D. at a Braves ticket office.

    "We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches," said Braves president of business Derek Schiller. "We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park."

    The Braves welcome the Marlins Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled at 7:35 p.m. ET.

    The National Weather Service provided an update on the expected trajectory of Hurricane Irma Thursday morning, with the east coast of Florida potentially in the path of the storm:

    State officials in Florida began mandatory evacuations from the Florida Keys on Tuesday, and further evacuations could be announced depending on Irma's path. According to CNN's Jason Hanna, Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy, some residents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been told to evacuate as well.

    CNN senior meteorologist Dave Hennen said Hurricane Irma could force evacuations on a scale among the biggest in U.S. history (via CNN's Eric Levenson).

    After wrapping up their four-game series with the Braves on Sunday, the Marlins have a three-game series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies before returning home to face the Milwaukee Brewers Sept. 15.

