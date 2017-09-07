Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on David Silva and Jonny Evans

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

David Silva has reportedly agreed terms to join Fenerbahce, according to reports in Turkey. The Manchester City playmaker is said to have accepted an offer to join the Super Lig team with only one day remaining in the Turkish transfer window.

A report from Turkish publication Hurriyet (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com) detailed the proposed transfer: "Per the source, an agreement is in place with both the club and player."

However, Sarigul also cast doubts on the potential deal: "Silly season may be over for the rest of Europe but we still have another 24 hours of madness in the Super Lig. The window in Turkey shuts on Friday 8 September."

Sarigul is likely right to doubt an agreement is in place to take Silva to Turkey in the next 24 hours. After all, the pocket-edition pass-master has been one of City's leading lights at the start of the new Premier League season.

He has kept possession ticking over seamlessly between the lines and provided an assist for Gabriel Jesus during the Citizens' 2-1 win away to Bournemouth last time out.

Silva is one of seven players to have registered a pair of assists in England's top flight, per the division's official website. The same source detailed how the 31-year-old has completed 243 passes, the seventh most in the league through three matches.

Those numbers show Silva remains vital to the possession-based game City manager Pep Guardiola loves to play. That's not to say Guardiola hasn't been preparing for life without his experienced playmaker.

City spent £43.6 million to sign 22-year-old Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco earlier in the summer. The technically gifted Portugal international seems like an obvious heir apparent to Silva the elder.

So far, though, it's City's veteran of two league title wins who is keeping one of the club's big-money summer signings out of the team.

There is also the not-so small matter of rumours linking Silva with an eventual return to La Liga.

Back in August, the former Valencia schemer was reported to have verbally agreed to sign with Las Palmas once his contract with City ends in 2019, per Elgodigital (h/t Diego Felix of AS): "The player himself has been open about how he wants to end his playing career: 'If I go back to Spain, it will be to play for Las Palmas,' he said 18 months ago."

Don't count on the creative hub of Guardiola's team moving on just yet.

One player who couldn't join Silva at City this summer was West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans. The Northern Ireland international has opened up about why a move to the Etihad Stadium didn't happen.

Speaking to TalkSport (h/t Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News), Evans said:

"I don't make the decisions. I'm just someone in the middle with two clubs after me. Man City first have to decide do they want you, or any club have to decide, and your own club have to decide do they sell you? You've just got to let those decisions be made. You've got to then make your own decision and it never got to that stage for me."

Brennan revealed how City saw an £18 million bid knocked back by the Baggies earlier in the window. He also detailed how City would have upped their bid had Eliaquim Mangala joined Crystal Palace in a deal worth £23 million on deadline day.

Missing out on Evans is something of a blow for City since Guardiola's squad is loaded in attacking areas but suspect defensively. Skipper Vincent Kompany is still a commanding presence but injury prone, while John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are reckless positionally and guilty of mistakes on the ball.

Acquiring Evans would have fortified a weak City back line. It would have been a major boost for a manager who likes to switch between three at the back and a back four.

As it is, if City's title bid falters, it will likely be because of familiar failings in defence, not because of attacking prowess still reliant on Silva's vision, technique and influence.