Tottenham Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Addresses Toby Alderweireld Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has responded to ongoing rumours linking star defender Toby Alderweireld with a move away from the club, saying the player told him he is "fully committed to the club."

One of the player's advisors launched a new series of rumours by telling reporters his client could leave if he doesn't get an improved contract soon, per The Sun's Steve Goodman. The Sunday Times (h/t Metro's Louis Sealey) previously reported Chelsea and Manchester City were interested in the Belgian this past summer.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Per Marc Williams of the Daily Star, Pochettino has now played down the speculation and even said the player is happy with his current contract, despite what the advisor said:

“It is true, there is a lot of rumour in the last few days.

“He was talking with me in my office this morning. He is happy, he wants to make fully clear his position that he is fully committed to the club.

“He is happy with his contract – two years plus one – but it is not easy.

“I recognise that in the last few days there have been some rumours but he is so happy and so calm.

“His idea is to try and play here and he has no reason to move.”

According to the report, Alderweireld currently makes roughly £50,000 per week, which is low compared to some of the Premier League's other top defenders.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The 28-year-old has been with the club since 2015 and has been among the league's top defenders from the moment he arrived at White Hart Lane. He's usually paired with compatriot Jan Vertonghen, giving Spurs one of the best central duos in England.

There's little doubt his level of play warrants a significant raise, but Spurs tend to adhere to a very strict wage structure and are never afraid to cash in on an asset. The club also invested in two central defenders in August, bringing in both Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth.

That doesn't mean Alderweireld will leave―but Spurs appear ready to deal with the situation in case he does.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alderweireld previously spent time at Atletico Madrid and Southampton and is in his prime―the time for him to cash in is now, so it's easy to see why both he and some of the people around him have openly discussed his contract situation of late.

The relationship between club and player appears fine, however, and it shouldn't be hard to find a solution.