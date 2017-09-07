Ex-Kansas Football Player Maciah Long Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Girlfriend

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The girlfriend of former Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Maciah Long says he threatened to shoot her in the knees during an argument the two had in his apartment last month, the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell reported Wednesday.

The Jayhawks dismissed Long from the program Aug. 21, the day after he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession, according to Newell.

The allegation was included in the arrest affidavit. The woman said Long told her he'd "shoot [her] kneecaps out" and that he had put a bullet into the chamber of his handgun prior to making the threat.

Police searched Long's car and found a handgun with one bullet in the chamber and four in the magazine.

Long told authorities he had loaded the gun because he was "playing with it" and then wanted to show it to his girlfriend.

Long joined Kansas as part of the 2016 recruiting class. The Houston native appeared in 10 games as a freshman for the Jayhawks.