CJ Spiller Released by Chiefs for 2nd Time

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Running back CJ Spiller was released by the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in the past week on Thursday afternoon.

The Chiefs announced the roster move on social media.

Kansas City previously listed Spiller among its final preseason roster cuts Saturday when all NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to 53 players.

The decision turned heads because it left the Chiefs with just two active running backs, Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West, after Spencer Ware suffered a season-ending knee injury.

On Saturday night, general manager Brett Veach said the front office was considering options, including bringing Spiller back to the roster, per Dave Skretta of the Associated Press (via CJOnline.com).

"As you know C.J., being a veteran in this league, is not subject to waivers and there's a possibility that C.J. may end up on our roster. Again, we've had that conversation," he said. "We'll continue to monitor the situation around the league and see what's out there, what's available. So there's certainly a likely scenario where C.J. is on our team."

Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Right Arrow Icon

The Chiefs re-signed Spiller on Sunday, but his second stint with the organization lasted five days.

Thursday's move once again leaves Hunt and West as the only running backs on the Chiefs roster. They do have fullback Anthony Sherman on the 53-man squad and rookie rusher Devine Redding on the team's practice squad.

Meanwhile, the injury-prone Spiller looked healthy while averaging 4.2 yards per carry across 11 attempts during the preseason. He should latch on elsewhere as backfield depth if the Chiefs don't bring him back for a third time.

Kansas City opens the regular season Thursday night with a road game against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.