    LVMPD Union Requests Roger Goodell Investigation into Michael Bennett Incident

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett walks off the field following NFL football practice in Renton, Wash. Bennett said he will sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice and segregation. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union for the city's police department, wants the NFL to take "appropriate action" against Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

    In a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, via Vanessa Murphy of 8 News Now, detective Steve Grammas requested an investigation into Bennett's "obvious false allegations against our officers."

    In a Twitter post Wednesday, Bennett described being detained on Aug. 26 with what he called an "excessive use of force."

    Video provided by TMZ Sports showed the NFL star handcuffed on the ground.

    However, LVMPD Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said in a press conference Wednesday that the officers were doing as instructed when responding to a possible active shooter situation. As Michael-Shawn Duggar of the Seattle PI relayed, the officers "chased because he ran."

    "Michael Bennett's claim that our officers are racists is false and offensive to the men and women of law enforcement," Grammas said in his letter. "We hope you will take appropriate action against Michael Bennett."

    Goodell has already thrown his support behind Bennett in this situation, per a release from the NFL's Brian McCarthy. The commissioner called him the "best of the NFL—a leader on his team and in the community."

    The two-time Pro Bowler has been kneeling during the national anthem this preseason as a continuation of Colin Kaepernick's protest from last year. 

