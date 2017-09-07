    Calvin Pryor Released by Browns After Reported Fight with Ricardo Louis

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    Aug 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive back Calvin Pryor (25) at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    Days before the regular-season opener, the Cleveland Browns have released veteran safety Calvin Pryor, head coach Hue Jackson announced.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported the release was expected after Pryor got into a fight with a teammate before practice on Thursday.

    NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the fight was with wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

    The Browns acquired Pryor in a trade with the New York Jets on June 1. The former first-round pick had been listed as the backup to Derrick Kindred on Cleveland's official depth chart. 

    In three seasons with the Jets, Pryor struggled to find the consistency needed to be a starter each week, as this chart from Pro Football Focus shows:

    With the Browns coming off a 1-15 season and needing playmakers on both sides of the ball, Pryor appeared to be in an ideal spot that would help him turn his career around. 

    At 25 years old, Pryor will still offer some upside to a team that wants to take a chance on his talent. He did show flashes of being a capable safety with the Jets, and he has a strong pedigree as the No. 18 pick in 2014. 

