    Can Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson Repeat 2,000-Yard Season in 2017?

    B/R VideoB/R VideoSeptember 7, 2017

    Arizona Cardinals' star running back David Johnson had a monster 2016 season. The tailback led the league in yards from scrimmage and totaled over 2,000 yards.

    Will Johnson duplicate the same success in 2017?

    Watch above.

