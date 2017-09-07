Omega European Masters 2017: 3-Way Share of Lead After Thursday's Round 1 Action

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tyrrell Hatton and Scott Hend lead golf's 2017 Omega European Masters after the first round, with the trio carding rounds of six-under par.

Six players sit just one shot back, as perfect playing conditions at Crans-sur-Sierre golf club in Switzerland treated the field gently.

The European Tour provides the current leaderboard here.

Recap

Jimenez was among the early standouts on Thursday, racing up the leaderboard with an excellent round of six under. The veteran dropped just a single shot, a bogey on the 11th, but cruised the rest of the way with some excellent showings on the greens.

The European Tour's official Twitter account took note of his great start:

The 53-year-old is already the oldest winner in European Tour history and a former champion at the European Masters, so his rivals know what to expect.

Hatton and Hend joined the Spaniard at the top of the leaderboard as the early pace-setters, with both men carding a single bogey. The former sank a beautiful eagle on the 12th, a shot that ultimately made his round.

There were plenty of eagles to be found on Thursday, and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden even managed to grab two in his round:

Unfortunately, he followed up his second eagle on the 15th with a double-bogey on the 16th, dropping him down the leaderboard.

Daniel Im sank the shot of the day, making the 999th hole-in-one in European Tour history:

Things are close at the top of the leaderboard after the first day of action, and the tournament is already shaping up to be a great one. Joost Luiten, Julian Suri and Lucas Bjerregaard all sit just a few shots behind the leaders and should like their chances of a surge in the coming days.