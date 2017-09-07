    Omega European Masters 2017: 3-Way Share of Lead After Thursday's Round 1 Action

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain on the 7th during day one of the 2017 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 7, 2017 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
    Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

    Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tyrrell Hatton and Scott Hend lead golf's 2017 Omega European Masters after the first round, with the trio carding rounds of six-under par.

    Six players sit just one shot back, as perfect playing conditions at Crans-sur-Sierre golf club in Switzerland treated the field gently.

    The European Tour provides the current leaderboard here.

              

    Recap

    Jimenez was among the early standouts on Thursday, racing up the leaderboard with an excellent round of six under. The veteran dropped just a single shot, a bogey on the 11th, but cruised the rest of the way with some excellent showings on the greens.

    The European Tour's official Twitter account took note of his great start:

    The 53-year-old is already the oldest winner in European Tour history and a former champion at the European Masters, so his rivals know what to expect.

    Hatton and Hend joined the Spaniard at the top of the leaderboard as the early pace-setters, with both men carding a single bogey. The former sank a beautiful eagle on the 12th, a shot that ultimately made his round.

    There were plenty of eagles to be found on Thursday, and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden even managed to grab two in his round:

    Unfortunately, he followed up his second eagle on the 15th with a double-bogey on the 16th, dropping him down the leaderboard.

    Daniel Im sank the shot of the day, making the 999th hole-in-one in European Tour history:

    Things are close at the top of the leaderboard after the first day of action, and the tournament is already shaping up to be a great one. Joost Luiten, Julian Suri and Lucas Bjerregaard all sit just a few shots behind the leaders and should like their chances of a surge in the coming days.

     

    Related

      Golf logo
      Golf

      Lefty, Hoffman Named Captain's Picks for Presidents Cup

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Chappell Squeaks into Final U.S. Presidents Cup Spot

      Golf Channel
      via Golf Channel
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Thomas Beats Spieth to Win Dell Technologies Championship

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Spieth Maintains FedEx Cup Points Lead

      PGATour
      via PGATour