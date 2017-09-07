Blizzard Will Open Its Own Esports Arena in Los Angeles

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment has found a new home for esports.

Located in Burbank, California, Blizzard Arena Los Angeles will serve as the company's new, dedicated esports studio.

Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard said in a press release (via Polygon):

"We're at a tipping point for esports and we look forward to helping usher in a new era of competition-based entertainment. As we open the doors of Blizzard Arena Los Angeles and welcome fans from around the world, we're honored to bring the best in Blizzard esports to the same stage that some of the biggest names in entertainment have called home."

Blizzard Arena will officially open its doors for Overwatch Contenders, starting October 7 and 8. The following week will see the arena host the Hearthstone Championship Tour's Summer Championship.

Most notably, Blizzard Arena Los Angeles will be home to Overwatch League's inaugural season later this year. The Overwatch League franchises will use the arena while they begin to create their own hometown venues in various cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles and London.

Additionally, Blizzard's new arena will house the opening matches leading up to both the Heroes of the Storm Global Championship Finals and the World of Warcraft Arena Championship before both victors are determined at BlizzCon in November.

Blizzard Arena Los Angeles will feature space for 450 attendees, several sound stages, control rooms and player lounges, giving Blizzard the ability to host multiple broadcasts and events simultaneously.

