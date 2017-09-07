Patriots Give Opener Tickets to Fan Who Helped Find Tom Brady's Stolen Jersey

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dylan Wagner, the 19-year-old New England Patriots fan who helped authorities determine the whereabouts of Tom Brady's missing jersey after Super Bowl LI, met Thursday with team owner Robert Kraft, who presented him with game tickets and other gifts.

TMZ Sports reported Kraft gave Wagner premium tickets for the Pats' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, an autographed Brady jersey and a pair of Robert Kraft Air Force 1 shoes.

Nick Giovanni of CBS Boston provided a look at part of the presentation:

In March, Darren Rovell and Mike Reiss of ESPN.com noted Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey, along with his jersey from Super Bowl XLIX, were recovered in Mexico following an FBI investigation. Former Diario La Prensa newspaper director Martin Mauricio Ortega was identified as a suspect in the case.

"I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved," Brady said in a statement. "I know they worked hard on this case—and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience."

Wagner later explained to Cheryl Fiandaca of WBZ-TV he sold Ortega a jersey on eBay last year. The pair proceeded to exchange pictures of their collections, and Wagner was caught off guard when he saw the Patriots quarterback's jersey from the 2015 championship game among the group.

"He sent me 30 photos of his collection. Front and center was Tom Brady's Super Bowl 49 jersey," he said. "I asked him outright, 'How did you get that?' and he says, 'I'll tell you later.'"

The teenager said he provided the FBI with two addresses where they might be able to contact the alleged thief and called it "incredible" both jerseys were recovered.

"I would love to meet Brady one day, hopefully. It would be a dream come true. I'm just really glad he gets his jerseys back," Wagner said.

Brady and the Patriots open the fifth title defense of his illustrious career Thursday night against the Chiefs, and OddsShark notes they are once again the early Super Bowl favorites.