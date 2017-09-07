WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE No Mercy 2017 for Week of Sept. 7

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The lull after WWE SummerSlam in terms of pay-per-view shows may be in full swing, but it hasn't stopped the traditional rumor mill remaining as busy as ever.

With a good break until WWE's next big show, it means there is plenty more time for the company to piece together its plans more carefully.

However, and somewhat inevitably, that means there are likely to be more rumors and updates about what could be happening over the next few months.

And this week's rumor roundup looks ahead to some of the upcoming shows on the horizon, in particular the SmackDown Live show Hell in a Cell.