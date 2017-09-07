WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE No Mercy 2017 for Week of Sept. 7September 7, 2017
WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE No Mercy 2017 for Week of Sept. 7
The lull after WWE SummerSlam in terms of pay-per-view shows may be in full swing, but it hasn't stopped the traditional rumor mill remaining as busy as ever.
With a good break until WWE's next big show, it means there is plenty more time for the company to piece together its plans more carefully.
However, and somewhat inevitably, that means there are likely to be more rumors and updates about what could be happening over the next few months.
And this week's rumor roundup looks ahead to some of the upcoming shows on the horizon, in particular the SmackDown Live show Hell in a Cell.
News on the Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View
SmackDown Live's next appearance on pay-per-view is Hell in a Cell, and reports have begun to appear online this week suggesting what the makeup of that show could look like.
With Kevin Owens' feud against Shane McMahon building momentum, Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats this week wrote that the bout in question is set to be the co-main event of Hell in a Cell and, given how it's a Shane McMahon match, it will come as no surprise that it is set to be staged inside the cell.
However, the news is different for the WWE Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Ortman (in a different article) wrote that the title bout will not be inside the cell and, more interestingly, it may not even go on last.
Does that mean McMahon vs. Owens is set to be the pay-per-view's big bout?
Is Big Show's Career Over?
Braun Strowman's momentum continued at pace on Monday night with another impressive victory, this time in Raw's main event as he defeated Big Show.
But this week, it's Strowman's opponent who is attracting the headlines, as a report has emerged suggesting Show's career could be in jeopardy.
The report came from Ortman at Cageside Seats, who wrote that the hip injury Show suffered during the aftermath of his match against Strowman could "signal the end of his in-ring career with WWE".
That is a shame, if true, but Ortman goes on to write that a retirement match could yet be on the agenda for Show.
Either way, it's a real shame to see one of the great WWE careers be cruelly ended by injury.
Jinder Mahal Remaining WWE Champion Until WrestleMania 34?
It's locked in that Jinder Mahal will face Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship once again, this time at Hell in a Cell.
However, one report that has emerged this week appears to suggest that Mahal will not only retain at that event, but for a considerable while longer yet, too.
The report, or at least the proclamation, comes from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Still Real To Us' Aaron Varble), where it's explained how WWE's current position in India could see Mahal retain the belt for months to come.
He said: “So I've said it before if you're expecting them to give up on Jinder Mahal anytime soon, I still predict that he's going to be champion all the way through WrestleMania.”
This would certainly divide opinion among WWE fans. There's little doubting that Mahal has been a pleasant surprise as champion, but to go over Nakamura once again, as well as some future contenders, would certainly get people talking.