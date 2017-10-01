Report: Myles Garrett to Make Browns Debut in Week 5 vs. Jets After Ankle Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Myles Garrett, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick, has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain, and though he is expected to sit out Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Garrett "should" make his regular-season debut for the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

Rapoport added the defensive lineman has "rehabbed like crazy."

Garrett left Browns practice Sept. 6, four days before the season opener, with a right high ankle sprain, and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the Browns were "worried the injury could sideline him for weeks."

It was the same injury, albeit to the other ankle, Garrett suffered during the 2016 season at Texas A&M. He first hurt his left ankle Sept. 24 against Arkansas and sat out the next game against South Carolina. The 21-year-old missed a total of three games for the Aggies.

Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released Aug. 30, had high praise for Garrett during the brief time the two were teammates.

"He definitely is a pro already," Haden said, according to Cabot. "He is mature beyond his age. He just loves the game and loves getting after it. My bold prediction: I really feel like Myles can make the Pro Bowl his rookie year."

Garrett's setback was a big blow for a team coming off a 1-15 season and looking toward the future. He was and is expected to be the centerpiece of the Cleveland defense.

The Browns have lost each of their first three games this season, though the defense has fared well, ranking 12th in the NFL with 320.7 yards allowed per game. The pass rush can use a boost, though, as it has just six sacks thus far.

Getting Garrett on the field should help the unit improve and take pressure off rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and the still-developing offense.

The wait to see Garrett on the field has been longer than Cleveland fans would have preferred, but he's finally on the verge of coming back and could prove to be a disruptive force on the defensive line.