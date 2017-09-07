Kyrie Irving NBA 2K18 Cover Updated After Trade to Celtics from Cavaliers

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Developers for the NBA 2K18 basketball video game released an updated Kyrie Irving cover Thursday to reflect his blockbuster trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics.

The NBA 2K team spotlighted the new look on social media:

Irving was dealt from Cleveland to Boston last month in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and draft picks. The move came after the video game had already announced him as the cover athlete with a picture in his Cavs uniform.

In June, the 25-year-old Duke product talked about his background playing games with Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

"I'm a huge gamer," Irving said. "There's always competition going on in my house. Me and my friends have these unbelievable competitions, and my competitive streak sometimes gets the best of me."

He added: "It's pretty cool that they even considered me for the cover. To be gracing the cover is pretty amazing. I'm glad that I can share it with not only my teammates but the organization, our Cleveland fans and just NBA fans in general."

Now he'll be sharing the honor with fans in Boston.

NBA 2K18 is scheduled for worldwide release Sept. 19.