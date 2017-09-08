ESPN College Gameday 2017: Location, TV Schedule and Week 2 Predictions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After a successful stop at a heavyweight matchup between Florida State and Alabama, the ESPN College GameDay crew next heads to Columbus for a showdown between the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

College football fans won't have a hard time remembering the last time these two did the dance—a mid-September clash last year when a young Buckeyes squad hit the road and pulled off a 45-24 victory.

Granted, both teams are more experienced this year, and Oklahoma hasn't lost a game since. Ohio State has since lost twice, including the brutal 31-0 dismissal at the hands of Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

With CFP standing hanging in the balance and a bit of a revenge narrative floating behind the scenes, College GameDay picked the right locale for Week 2.

College GameDay Week 2 Info

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus

Watch: ESPN; game is on ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

Any thoughts about it being hyperbole to suggest this one features CFP implications all the way at the end of the season fade away fast when recalling a comment from CFP executive director Bill Hancock last year.

"I'm not sure Ohio State would have been in the playoff this year if it hadn't gone and played Oklahoma," Hancock said at the time, according to ESPN.com's Heather Dinich.

This year it seems the roles are reversed, with the Sooners on the road and hoping to create a domino effect with a win on the way to the CFP after only making the Sugar Bowl last year.

In a quarterback-minded battle, Oklahoma will lean on senior Baker Mayfield to steer it through hostile territory. Last year he struggled against the Buckeyes, going 17-of-32 for 226 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. It was an overall strong year, though, as he finished with 40 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Mayfield certainly started strong this year, throwing for 329 yards and three scores on a 19-of-20 day in a 56-7 win against UTEP. He's letting the misfire motivate him going into Saturday.

"I need to complete it," Mayfield said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "We've got a long way to go. We had guys open today. Not just that one incompletion—that first ball to Mark Andrews that he had to jump up to get, that should be an easy touchdown. So, room for improvement."

J.T. Barrett, on the other hand, tossed four touchdowns on 20 attempts at Oklahoma a year ago and ran for 74 yards before finishing the year with a 24-7 touchdowns-interceptions ratio with 845 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

He started hot this year, tossing three scores and running for another in a 49-21 stomping of Indiana, moving himself up the ranks in the history books along the way, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

Barrett doesn't have to do it alone, though, not with a stable of talented backs behind him, a Nick Bosa-led defense and six digit's worth of supporters in the stands.

Oklahoma, at least, can take solace in the fact Ohio State receivers have had a hard time creating separation down the field and that the loaded Buckeyes defense at least looks vulnerable through the air while it tries to work in new starters.

Call it a war of wills, where Ohio State might look to do the majority of its damage on the ground and Mayfield looks to put it out of reach as soon as possible.

Prediction

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Last year's big win on the road or not, Ohio State isn't underestimating the Sooners.

"They're big, very athletic and they're talented up front," Ohio State center Billy Price said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "I think with those guys you have to give them a lot of respect. They're big dudes. Looking forward to a great matchup with them."

But the Buckeyes are at home this time, more experienced than before and not only have a flock of high-end NFL talent along the front seven, but a controversy at running back. Running back of all places, where a year ago Mike Weber rushed for 1,096 yards and nine scores on a 6.0 per-carry average. He's now challenged by J.K. Dobbins.

Put it more plainly—Ohio State is the deeper team and at home for the rematch. If the defense flustered Mayfield last year, it's going to do so again with the crowd helping.