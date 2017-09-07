Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Despite a poor recent series record against the Washington Redskins, the Philadelphia Eagles are listed as small road favorites for Sunday's NFL season-opening NFC East matchup at sportsbooks. The Eagles have lost the past five meetings with the Redskins, who have dropped six of their last eight in September.

NFL point spread: The Redskins opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 47 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 20.7-19.9 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philadelphia has failed to cover the spread in six straight meetings with Washington, but these teams are seemingly headed in opposite directions. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is making a ton of money in a lame duck year, so you have to wonder how motivated he will be this season knowing that suitors like the San Francisco 49ers are waiting for him to hit the free-agent market.

On the other hand, the Eagles have a great young nucleus and appear ready to challenge for the division title behind second-year quarterback Carson Wentz.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Washington finished a respectable 8-7-1 in 2016, topping Philly's 7-9 mark. Regardless of what you think of Cousins' future, he should be motivated to earn a big contract next season no matter where he lands.

The Redskins have a number of betting trends working in their favor here, too, including when this game is played. They are 7-1 straight up and against the spread in their previous eight early-afternoon affairs, while the Eagles have lost three of four in that situation and went 1-7 SU on the road last year.

Smart pick

Washington could be a popular home underdog pick after flopping from favorite status, and why not? Philadelphia brings a seven-game road losing streak into this game, going 1-6 ATS.

The Eagles overachieved early last season before fading after their bye week, losing nine of 11 at one point before winning their last two games.

The Redskins have owned the series lately and should be looking to prove they should be favored in this spot. Cousins also knows he cannot afford to regress this year after throwing for a career-high 4,917 yards in 2016. Look for Washington to pull off the small upset on the Vegas odds.

NFL betting trends

The Eagles are 0-6 ATS in their last six games against the Redskins.

The total has gone over in the Eagles' last three games against the Redskins.

The total has gone over in eight of the Redskins' last 10 games at home.

